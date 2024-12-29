Bengaluru FC post thrilling away win over Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI/HYDERABAD: Ryan Williams scored a brace as Bengaluru FC posted a thrilling 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri was also on the scoresheet as Bengaluru (27) closed the gap on Mohun Bagan Super Giant (29) at the top to only two points. Irfan Yadwad and Lalrinliana Hnamte were on the scoresheet for the home team.

For Chennaiyin, this was their second successive defeat and their seventh loss of the season. In the earlier match, Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC played out a 1-1 draw. Hyderabad had to wait until the 90th minute mark to snatch a point. After a goalless opening period of play, it was the away side who broke the deadlock in the hour mark, thanks to Jeakson Singh.