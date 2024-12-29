Hyderabad FC make a point in ISL

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) here. The home side had to wait until the 90th minute mark to snatch a point.

After a goalless opening period of play, it was the away side who broke the deadlock. Around the hour mark, forward Dimitrios Diamantakos won a foul and Cleiton Silva stepped up and discharged an impressive effort that smashed the crossbar, only to find Jeakson Singh pounce on the rebound and bundle it into the centre of the net. Hyderabad dug deep in the game though, making some compelling moves to find the equaliser. Eventually, it required some quick thinking from Edmilson Correia. Correia sensibly passed the ball to Manoj Mohammed on the left side of the box. The latter cooly dispatched the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed drive to rescue a point.