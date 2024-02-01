Nua O Odisha State level football tournament kicks off

BHUBANESWAR: After the Nua O Sports Championships at the block and district levels, the state-wide youth engagement initiative saw the Football tournament kick off on Thursday. The opening day of the competition was graced by the esteemed guests Shri Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India & Chairman of the Hockey Promotion Council of Odisha, Shri Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO, Hockey Promotion Council, Govt. of Odisha, and Shri Ranjit Parida, Joint Secretary to Govt.

With representation across all 30 districts, the tournament will see 60 teams, comprising 30 men’s and 30 women’s teams. Speaking at the occasion, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Vineel Krishna shared, “We are pleased to have received a great response for the sports activities under Nua O initiative. We know that Odisha is very passionate about football, and these are valuable opportunities for the youth to express themselves through the game and learn essential life skills. I would like to wish all the competing districts and athletes the best of luck.”