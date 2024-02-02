AIFF plans country-wide structure for talent scouting for its FIFA-AIFF Academy

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation on Friday said it plans to create a robust three-stage country-wide structure for talent scouting and recruitment for its ambitious FIFA-AIFF Talent Academy.

In a joint effort with the Ministry of Education and FIFA, the AIFF desires to use the 'Football 4 School' programme as a pathway in identifying talent, scouting and recruitment for its FIFA-AIFF Academy in Bhubaneswar.

In this regard, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and FIFA High Performance Expert Ged Roddy and Philippe Senderos called on Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Thursday to present a blueprint and seek the government's support.

"I'm thankful for the support we have been assured by the honourable Minister for Education Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, the ministry and its nodal agencies without which it will be very difficult to attempt a pan-India scouting programme," Chaubey said in a release.

"We want to go as far as possible, reach every possible 12-13 year talent in our quest to find and horn skills of a home-grown talent. Minister Mr. Pradhan has shown keen interest in our proposal and has assured full support."