Jordan stun South Korea to reach Asian Cup final for first time

DOHA, QATAR: Jordan overpowered South Korea and a "devastated" Son Heung-min 2-0 on Tuesday to reach their first Asian Cup final and a showdown with Iran or hosts and holders Qatar.

Playing in the semi-finals for the first time and ranked 64 places below their opponents, Jordan fully deserved their victory over Jurgen Klinsmann's shell-shocked side.

South Korea failed to have a shot on target and their talisman Son apologised afterwards as his country's wait for a first Asian Cup since 1960 goes on.

Jordan deservedly went ahead soon after the break, Yazan Al-Naimat scoring his third goal of the tournament after South Korea gave the ball away cheaply.

They had been in a losing position in four of their matches in Qatar, but there was no way back this time for the Koreans when Mousa Al-Tamari sliced his way through the South Korean defence 13 minutes later.

South Korea simply could not handle the lively attacking duo of Naimat and Tamari.

"Actually I was dreaming about this tournament before, when I was in France," said the 26-year-old Tamari, who plays for Montpellier in France and was named man of the match.

"It means everything to me to be in the final and I hope we can do it in the final," he added, having also set Naimat up for the first goal.

"It's also good to be in the final because it will make everyone speak about my country in France and this is very emotional for me."

South Korea's skipper and Tottenham ace Son stood alone with his hands on his hips at the final whistle.

"Very disappointing, devastated about this result," the 31-year-old told beIN Sports.

"We were a little bit nervous -- the guys did not want to make a mistake."

Coach Klinsmann, who agreed with Son that the better team won, had made it his stated goal to reach the final in Qatar.

Asked by AFP if he will now quit, the German said: "There was a lot of good stuff we saw.

"It is a team that is growing and still needs to develop towards the next World Cup.

"There is a lot of work ahead of us. Apart from that, I am not thinking of anything."