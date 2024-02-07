Rui Pinto of Football Leaks gives hard discs to EU investigators over fear for life and litigation

PARIS: Rui Pinto, the Portuguese whistleblower behind the "Football Leaks" revelations, has turned his hard discs over to French and European investigators even as he fears his life is "totally stuck."

The information could open up a whole new raft of potentially damaging revelations for football in Europe.

"I am sure that there are still many things that have not been investigated," Pinto said in an interview with AFP and other French media.

Since the leaks were first published online in 2015, the salaries of superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar have been revealed, and the world learned of a rape allegation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo that was dismissed by a US judge.

Accusations also emerged that European champions Manchester City used a complex strategy to get around Financial Fairplay rules. The club denies any wrongdoing.

The revelations he has overseen have come at a high personal cost to Pinto, 35, who was arrested in Hungary in January 2019 and given a four-year suspended prison sentence in a Portuguese court last year for attempted extortion and unauthorised entry into computer systems.

Last week, Pinto was questioned by French anti-corruption investigators near Paris, with magistrates specialising in financial crimes also in attendance. That interview was in relation to a French investigation into the original Football Leaks revelations that was opened in late 2016.

Also around the table were investigators from Germany, Belgium, and other countries.

In an interview with AFP and other French media at the offices of his French lawyer William Bourdon, Pinto set out the reason for his presence in France: he wanted "for the first time to give French and foreign authorities full and unrestricted access to the data" he had collected until his arrest five years ago.