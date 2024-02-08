Iheanacho fires Nigeria to Africa Cup final with 4-2 win on penalties over South Africa

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast: Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty to send Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday with a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa after their semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time.

There were no heroics this time in the penalty shootout from South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who saved four in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde.

Nigeria counterpart Stanley Nwabali made two penalty saves to deny the Bafana Bafana a place in the final — diving to the bottom left corner to thwart Teboho Mokoena, then Evidence Makgopa’s centrally placed effort.

The game in Bouaké had barely started when Nigeria star Victor Osimhen doubled over in apparent pain. Osimhen was an injury worry before the game because of abdominal pain, but he was able to resume after a brief pause.

Percy Tau had the first real chance but shot straight at Nwabali, who then had to emerge from goal to grab the ball when Tau burst through minutes later, and produce a brilliant save to stop Makgopa’s effort from the top corner.