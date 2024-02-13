Indian Super League: Punjab FC stun Blasters

KOCHI: Punjab FC stunned Kerala Blasters with a commanding 3-1 victory spearheaded with a brace from Wilmar Jordan and a late penalty by Luka Majcen in Round 14 of the ongoing Indian Super League season which was played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The home side had taken the lead through Milos Drincic but Punjab answered with three goals to inflict the first home defeat for the Blasters in the season.

Punjab FC moved to ninth position with 14 points from 14 matches with this win while Blasters remained on third in the table.