Jurgen Klinsmann sacked as South Korea coach after less than a year following Asian Cup defeat

SEOUL: Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked as South Korea coach Friday following defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup and revelations about a bust-up between star players.

The 59-year-old German former striker, a World Cup winner as a player, was in the post for just under a year.

"The KFA has decided to change the national head coach following a comprehensive review," Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu said.

"Klinsmann has failed to display managerial capability and leadership expected of a national head coach in areas ranging from tactics, personnel management to work attitude and others required to bring about competitiveness to the team.

"Klinsmann's attitude and competitiveness as head coach has fallen short of people's expectations and it was agreed that this would not be improved going forward, so we have decided to change leadership ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying games."