Messi effect: Apple TV urges MLS clubs to sign more stars

UNITED STATES: The head of Apple TV's collaboration with Major League Soccer has urged clubs in the league to follow the example of Inter Miami's deal with Lionel Messi and sign more top stars.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice-president of services, told reporters at Inter Miami's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday that Messi had made a huge impact on subscriptions bringing in new viewers from Europe and South America as well as North America.

"I'm excited that there are teams that are definitely pushing hard. Obviously what Inter Miami has done is an example of that and I think there needs to be more teams doing that and I think there will be," Cue said.

"At least I've seen it enough now that there's a level of excitement... when anybody asks what do I want from anybody, any of the teams, I'm like, sign some more players!" he said.

Miami's recruitment of big-name international players is unprecedented in MLS with Messi having been joined initially by two former Barcelona team-mates in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

In December, Miami added another top international with the acquisition of former Barca and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Getting MLS clubs to open up their wallets to spend big on international talent would require a shift from clubs that have focused mainly in recent years on bringing in lower cost, young talent from South America.