France holds on to beat Germany and line up Spain in Women’s Nations League final

LYON, France: France scored two first-half goals and held on to beat Germany 2-1 and reach the final of the inaugural Women’s Nations League on Friday.

Coach Hervé Renard’s side will play Spain away in the final next Wednesday after the Women’s World Cup winner beat the Netherlands 3-0 in the other semifinal.

“Congratulations to the girls, they have been remarkable, but only half the journey is complete,” Renard said. “Spain are the best team in the world at the moment so it’s a big challenge. But we have everything to win.”

Forward Kadidiatou Diani put France ahead in the 41st minute when she volleyed home after Germany’s defense failed to properly clear a free kick.

The home side moved further ahead in first half injury time when defender Sakina Karchaoui struck a powerful penalty past goalkeeper Merle Frohms, after Selma Bacha was fouled.

France was without injured center half Wendie Renard but was untroubled until midfielder Sara Däbritz went close with a powerful shot from 25 meters in the 75th as the visitors cranked up the pressure.