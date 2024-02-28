Liverpool's injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Liverpool's injury crisis keeps on getting worse.

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest name to be added to an ever-lengthening list of players unavailable to the Premier League leader, while Wataru Endo is a doubt for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round match against Southampton.

Gravenberch sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s English League Cup final triumph against Chelsea and was taken off on a stretcher. Endo left Wembley Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“We need miracles with a few players,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday. “I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it is touch and go with a lot of players who were not available for the final: Darwin (Nunez), Mo (Salah), Dom (Szoboszlai) — we have to see what they can do."

Gravenberch has ligament damage that will keep him out for at least two games, Klopp said.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are other key players Klopp has had to do without in recent weeks.

Yet Liverpool remain in contention for a quadruple of trophies after Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea.

The Merseyside club is one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table and still competing for the FA Cup and the Europa League.