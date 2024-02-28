South Korea name Hwang as interim coach to succeed Klinsmann

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: South Korea have appointed Hwang Sun-hong as interim coach to succeed Jurgen Klinsmann, who was sacked following their Asian Cup semi-final exit and revelations about a bust-up between star players.

Under-23 boss Hwang, who led South Korea to gold at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, will take charge for next month's home-and-away World Cup qualifiers against Thailand.

The Korea Football Association said it hoped to have a new full-time coach in place before their World Cup qualifiers against Singapore and China in June.

Klinsmann was sacked earlier this month following South Korea's 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan at the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The KFA said the German, a World Cup winner as a player, had "failed to display managerial capability and leadership expected of a national head coach".

Revelations emerged about a fracas between players on the eve of the Jordan game that left Son Heung-min with an injured finger.