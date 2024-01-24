Asian Cup: Syria overpower India to enter round of 16

BENGALURU: And so it ended. The post-mortem does not paint a pretty picture for the Indian Football Team. Their record at the 2023 Asian Cup reads three played, zero won, zero scored and five shots on target in the entire tournament.

Their brief trip to Qatar ended with a 0-1 reverse to Syria in their final group game at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday. It was not as one-sided as India’s previous two games — they did manage 47 percent of the ball and made almost as many passes as their opponents. But Syria were clearly the better team and the gap between the two sides looked wider than their actual FIFA-rankings gap of 10-odd places.

India actually started the match better with a couple of chances. Naorem Mahesh Singh found himself one-on-one with the Syrian keeper Aiham Ousou but failed to get a shot away. Then Manvir Singh got the ball down the left with Sunil Chhetri waiting unmarked in the middle. But the Mohun Bagan player failed to find his captain.

Syria grew in strength once they settled into the match and the game began to primarily be played in the Indian half. The Blue Tigers suffered a blow right at the beginning of the second half when Sandesh Jhingan was taken off with an injury. With their primary central defender in the stands, India struggled to cope with the Syrian pressure. By the time, the 76th-minute winner by Omar Khribin came, the Qasioun Eagles had looked likely to score for some time. The result gives Syria a great shout of qualifying for the next round.