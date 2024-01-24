Ghana sack coach Hughton after AFCON exit

ABIDJAN: Ghana have sacked coach Chris Hughton after they crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage.

The Black Stars slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Cape Verde in their opening match in Ivory Coast and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique, and were eliminated from Group B on Tuesday due to the results of other matches.

Hughton, the former Tottenham defender and Newcastle and Brighton manager, was named Ghana coach in February 2023.

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect," the federation said in a statement late Tuesday.

"The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

"The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."

Ghana, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010, also went out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage.

Former champions Algeria were also eliminated on Tuesday and hosts Ivory Coast are teetering on the brink of an early exit.