We need players with confidence in front of goal: Coach Igor Stimac after India's AFC Asian Cup exit

AL KHOR (QATAR): India ended their Asian Cup campaign pointless and goal-less, and head coach Igor Stimac admitted that his team needs players with confidence in front of opposition goal, a significant statement considering the likely retirement of talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri in the next few years.

It's no secret that the Indian team lacks a quality striker, apart from the 39-year-old Chhetri, though Stimac understandably would often play down such concerns in the past.

But, he chose to be candid after India lost 0-1 to Syria on Tuesday to crash out of the Asian Cup with an all-loss record.

“Scoring goals comes with having good goal scorers in the team, people with confidence in front of goal," Stimac said at the post-match conference.

"The team produced enough chances to score enough goals. You all know why we are not scoring goals at international level. It will happen when we start having Indian players in centre forward positions (at club level). Only then we're going to have many more goal scorers for national team.