East Bengal barges into Kalinga Super Cup final

BHUBANESWAR: East Bengal barged into the final of the Kalinga Super Cup, defeating Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 goals at Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

East Bengal started off on the front foot, they created pressure on Jamshedpur FC from both the flanks. Unmarked Hijazi received a pass from Saul inside the penalty area, who made no mistake to open the account for East Bengal in the 19th minute.

After the change of sides, Siverio doubled the lead for East Bengal in the 51st minute. Bengal was all set to score the third goal, while Sayan Banerjee was pulled down inside the box, the referee awarded a penalty kick in favor of East Bengal. However, Cleiton took the spot kick and hit the crossbar.

East Bengal earlier reached the final of the inaugural edition of Super Cup in 2018. They went down to 1-4 against Bengaluru FC. In the second semifinal match on Thursday the defending champion Odisha Juggernauts face Mumbai FC.