'Running out of energy': Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and the 56-year-old will be hoping to go out on a high by winning the title again.

"I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time," Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool's website.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.