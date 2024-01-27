Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast: Egyptian football officials have sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the national team more luck at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team spokesman Mohamed Morad told The Associated Press on Friday the Egyptian Football Association killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before.

Egypt, which has yet to win a game, plays Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday. The team’s flight from Abidjan to San Pedro was delayed by an hour on Friday.