East Bengal overcome Odisha to emerge as Kalinga Super Cup champion

BHUBANESWAR: In a nail-biting final match, an extra-time goal by Cleiton in the 111th minute powered East Bengal to edge out defending champion Odisha FC by 3-2 goals to emerge as the champion of the Kalinga Super Cup here at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The match ended in a 2-2 goals draw in regulation time. The match moved to a 30-minute extra-time. The half-time of the extra time could not produce any goal by both the teams. During extra time, in the 96th min Bengal's Sovik Chakraborty was sent to the dugout, now both came down to 10 members. Cleiton scored the winning goal for Bengal in the second half of the extra-time and East Bengal FC emerged champion.

Earlier, East Bengal was clear about their intentions by attacking from both flanks. As the game progressed the players were more physical on the ground. Odisha FC forward Roy Krishna got the first card of the match in the 31st minute.

It was a foul to Ahmed Jahouh and he took the free kick from the half of the field, ball was received by Roy Krishna inside the box, and he pushed the ball to Diageo who opened the account for Odisha FC in the 39th minute.