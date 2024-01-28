FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers stopped because of crowd trouble

WEST BROMWICH: The FA Cup fourth-round soccer match between local rivals West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton was paused on Sunday after “dangerous and inexcusable” crowd trouble.

The English Football Association quickly launched an investigation following the scenes at the Hawthorns, which led to players fearing for the safety of their families inside the stadium.

West Midlands Police confirmed two arrests were made following the second-half disorder and one person was taken to hospital with head injuries.

“The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable,” the Football Association said. “Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behavior of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable. We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken.”