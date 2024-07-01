With England survival at stake, Jude Bellingham creates one of the great moments of Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN: Jude Bellingham needed to produce something special to keep England at Euro 2024.

Right on cue, Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes sent Sunday's game into extra time, and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win that keeps alive England’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

England was seconds away from slumping to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championship when trailing 1-0 to Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16.

“I think it was 30 or 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said. “It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”

He’s had a few.

The midfielder, who turned 21 on Saturday, has just completed a stunning debut season at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and the Spanish title.

At such a young age, he is already one of England’s most important players and delivered a moment of magic when all hope seemed lost.

“His world is different to pretty much every other 21-year-old in the world... what he can provide are these moments where he grabs things by the scruff of the neck and his character and his personality creates moments that can change a big game,” said England manager Gareth Southgate, who admitted he thought a tired-looking Bellingham was “out on his feet” 15 minutes before the end of regulation time.

England - one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner-up at the last Euros - trailed to 45th-ranked Slovakia after Ivan Schranz’s 25th-minute goal.