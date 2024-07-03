Demiral double sends Turkey into Euro 2024 quarters at Austria's expense

LEIPZIG: Merih Demiral was Turkey's unlikely hero with both goals in a 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday that booked their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

The Al-Ahli centre-back smashed home after just 58 seconds and produced a towering header on the hour mark to double Turkey's lead.

Michael Gregoritsch quickly pulled a goal back for Austria and only a stunning save from Mert Gunok denied Christoph Baumgartner a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

Turkey advance to face the Netherlands in the last eight in Berlin on Saturday.

"I'm happy for him, for the team, for the country and I'm happy for the group we have created here," said Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella of Gunok's stunning stop.

"Well done to Mert. That's his job to make saves and we are glad he made a match-winning save in the final minutes."

Austria had emerged as dark horses to go far on the perceived weaker side of the draw after topping a group including France and the Netherlands.

Ralf Rangnick's side had also thrashed Turkey 6-1 in a friendly in March, but this time they failed to recover from a nightmare start.

"I cannot imagine we are going home. We thought we would continue our journey here and get ready for the next few games and the players feel the same," said Rangnick.

"That's how it works with knockout games, one team progresses and the other doesn't. Of course disappointment is the main sentiment."

Real Madrid's Arda Guler was a constant threat to the Austrian defence and his teasing delivery from a corner caused chaos inside the first minute.

Baumgartner's clearance off the line hit team-mate Stefan Posch, goalkeeper Patrick Pentz clawing it out to Demiral, who lashed into the roof of the net for the second fastest goal ever at a European Championship.

Turkey's raucous fans exploded in a deafening celebration, but they were nearly brought back down to earth straight away.

Baumgartner fired inches wide form the edge of the box before Demiral somehow prevented the RB Leipzig midfielder from scoring at his home ground as a dangerous Austrian corner flashed across goal.

Montella said that absent captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who was missing due to suspension, was "irreplaceable."

However, Guler assumed responsibility in the playmaking role and nearly produced a stunning second for his side with an audacious attempt from the halfway line that drifted wide.