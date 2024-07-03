Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters

MUNICH: The Netherlands swept into their first European Championship quarter-final since 2008 as Donyell Malen scored twice in a 3-0 win over Romania in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch an early lead but they were unable to convert pressure into a crucial second goal until the Liverpool forward set up Malen with seven minutes remaining in Munich.

Romania were gritty but outclassed, lacking the quality to punish their opponents' profligacy before Malen added his second on the counter in stoppage-time.

The victory put the Oranje on course for a quarter-final clash with Turkey or Austria, who beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the group stage.

"We played a good game. I'm very pleased. Especially after the last game we needed a reaction and today was a good step in the right direction," Gakpo said.

"We talked a lot about the aggression, the intensity and defending like a team. It was a good step.

"Sacrifice something for each other and work really hard to be at your best. Good game overall."

Ronald Koeman's side will need to improve their effectiveness in front of goal should they wish to emulate their manager, who was a player for the Dutch when they won the 1988 Euros on German soil.

Koeman said "the only critical point was that it took us too long to score the second one", but praised the performance overall.

"We are Dutch, we have to play well. The performance today was outstanding and that's why we have a chance to continue," added the 61-year-old coach.

"This is the level we need. If we drop our level, we won't make the final."

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu said his team "tried to surprise the Netherlands today and it worked -- until the 20th minute," but added he saw "good things that can inspire us for the future".