England's saviour Saka finds Euros penalty redemption

DUSSELDORF: Bukayo Saka banished on Saturday the heartache of his penalty miss in the last European Championship final after starring in England's passage to the last four of Euro 2024.

Arsenal forward Saka was England's saviour in Duesseldorf, his stunning 80th-minute equaliser keeping England in the tournament just as they looked set to limp out early.

And the 22-year-old confidently struck home the third of five perfect England penalties as Gareth Southgate's much-criticised team reached the semi-finals of their second straight Euros.

It was a happy occasion for Saka whose saved penalty three years ago led to Italy snatching the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley and racist abuse from some fans on social media directed at him, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

"You can fail once but you have a choice of whether or not you gonna put yourself in that position again. I'm a guy that's gonna put myself in that position, I believed in myself and when I saw the ball hit the net I was a very happy man," Saka told reporters.

"I'm not going to be focusing on the past, that's done. I can only focus on now and taking the penalty. Of course I know there were a lot of nervous people watching, my family included in the crowd, but I kept my cool and I scored."

England fans danced in joy to their post-win anthem "Sweet Caroline" after an unusually unfussy shoot-out victory.

Penalties have so often been the bane of England at major tournament but after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England's players showed remarkable composure under high pressure.