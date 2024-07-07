Netherlands mount Euros comeback against Turkey to set up England semi

BERLIN: The Netherlands struck two second-half goals in seven minutes to come from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and set up a Euro 2024 semi-final clash with England.

Samet Akaydin sent Turkey ahead in the first half but Stefan de Vrij headed the Netherlands level and Murt Muldur turned into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo after 76 minutes to hand the Dutch victory.

The build-up to the quarter-final clash in Berlin was overshadowed by a diplomatic row between Turkey and Germany after their last-16 hero Merih Demiral was banned for two matches for making a controversial salute.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the match at the Olympiastadion as a result, along with tens of thousands of fans who greeted every sustained Dutch period of possession with a barrage of whistles.

Netherlands overcame the pressure from the stands and Turkey's energetic style, as well as a flurry of late chances, to reach the Euros semi-finals for the first time since 2004.

"Tonight we had to dig very deep and I am proud of these guys," Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk told NOS.

"We made a very good start in my eyes (but) we got sloppy and lost balls at dangerous moments... then we had to try and stay calm and take advantage of the chances that were going to come...