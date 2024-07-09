Messi will start vs Canada in Copa America semifinal, says Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

Messi has been dealing with a right leg problem since the group stage win over Chile on June 25. He missed the first-round finale four days later but played the entire match in the quarterfinal victory over Ecuador last Thursday.

"Leo is good. He will be playing tomorrow,” Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni said Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

At 37, Messi has 13 Copa America goals and is four behind the record shared by Argentina’s Norberto Méndez and Brazil’s Zizinho but hasn't scored in this year's tournament.

“It’s an easy decision for me. It’s a fairly honest decision: I ask him how he feels. If he says ‘I’m not good,' then he will play the last 30 minutes. When he’s available, he will play,” Scaloni said.

Seeking a record 16th Copa America title, Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the June 20 tournament opener when Messi set up second-half goals by Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.