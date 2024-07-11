Nunez, Uruguay players brawl in stands with fans after Copa loss

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and other Uruguay players were involved in a brawl with Colombian fans which erupted after their 1-0 Copa America semi-final defeat on Wednesday.

Uruguay striker Nunez unleashed a flurry of punches at Colombian supporters after jumping into the spectator seating at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium following an ill-tempered loss to Colombia.

Uruguay central defender Jose Maria Gimenez said players had leapt into the melee out of concern for the safety of family members and loved ones watching the game.

"This is a disaster. Our family was in danger. We had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones, with tiny newborn babies," the Atletico Madrid player said.

"There was not a single police officer... I hope those who are organising this are a little more careful with the families.

"Every game it's been happening because there are people who don't know how to handle a couple of drinks."