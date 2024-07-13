La Roja janeman: Rodri central figure

CHENNAI: Real Madrid win titles because that’s what they do. Barcelona can go to the extent of defaulting on their payments but players will move metaphorical mountains to go there. It’s due to their history and heritage. Manchester City are a winning machine... you get the drift, right? These are some of football’s unshakeable maxims.

Similarly, there is another of the sport’s truisms. Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, more widely known as Rodri, doesn’t lose games. While it may be a quirky statistic and doesn’t tell a lot if you just take that number in isolation, zoom out a bit and you will immediately realise the value of the world’s best defensive mid-fielder.

His La Roja coach, Luis de la Fuente, calls him a ‘computer’ for his innate ability to calculate, restore order from chaos and bring a position of calm. “It’s normal that after the goal, an own goal, there were some nervous minutes,” De la Fuente had said after their 4-1 win over Georgia in the Round of 16.

“But we managed to wrestle control back and the players read the game brilliantly. We were calm at half-time, there was no anxiety and the players knew what was needed. “And then we have Rodri, who is a computer who makes everyone else play. He managed all the emotions and all the moments perfectly, which is a big help for everyone.”

Pep Guardiola, who took him from Atletico before sculpting him into the player he’s today, calls him as ‘the best’ midfielder right now. “It’s difficult to understand how we could have done what we have done in recent years without him,” the Spaniard had remarked about his compatriot earlier this year. Actually, it’s not that hard to understand. Without Rodri, City wouldn’t have racked up all those titles over the last two years.