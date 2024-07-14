Copa America 2024: Defending champs Argentina face undefeated Colombia in final

As Copa America 2024 reaches its climax, football fans from around the world are gearing up for what is certain to be an exhilarating thriller between two titans of world football.

World Champions Argentina will face an undefeated Colombia in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi’s men will head into the final hoping to defend their Copa America title as they face the formidable Colombia led by James Rodriguez.

Colombia reached its first final in 23 years after an impressive 28-game unbeaten streak. Coincidentally, their last defeat was against Argentina in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. Now, two and a half years later, Los Cafeteros face Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who are eager to add another international trophy to their collection.