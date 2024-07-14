Copa America 2024: Defending champs Argentina face undefeated Colombia in final

As Copa America 2024 reaches its climax, football fans from around the world are gearing up for what is certain to be an exhilarating thriller between two titans of world football.
World Champions Argentina will face an undefeated Colombia in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi’s men will head into the final hoping to defend their Copa America title as they face the formidable Colombia led by James Rodriguez.
Colombia reached its first final in 23 years after an impressive 28-game unbeaten streak. Coincidentally, their last defeat was against Argentina in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. Now, two and a half years later, Los Cafeteros face Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who are eager to add another international trophy to their collection.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez is the Copa's top goal scorer, while Colombian skipper James Rodriguez leads the assists chart.
Rodriguez, once the star of Colombia's 2014 FIFA World Cup run, has re-emerged as the talisman, playing a crucial role in his side's Copa 2024 campaign. Their victory against Uruguay in the semi-finals, despite being down to 10 men, highlights the newfound spirit under coach Nestor Lorenzo.
Little was expected of Rodriguez as he came to the tournament following a poor season at Brazilian club Sao Paulo. However, he has had six assists in the tournament so far, overtaking Lionel Messi’s record (5 in 2021) for the most assists in a single edition of the tournament since records began to be kept in 2011.
“I want to be champion. We know that they are a super complicated opponent, that they have experience playing in finals,” Rodriguez said ahead of the final against Argentina.
Argentina, however, has had a comparatively easy road to the finals compared to their previous Copa campaign. Argentina had a comfortable 2-0 win against Canada to reach the final. However, the quarter-final against Ecuador saw the match go into a penalty shootout.
Emiliano Martinez pulled out all the stops against Ecuador, after Messi missed the first penalty, to ensure that his team claimed the victory.
Ahead of the final, Messi stated that he has experienced discomfort at times throughout the tournament but assured it won't slow him down on Sunday.
“In the final, I’m going to feel better,” he said in an interview with DSports.
Argentina is expected to start with a 4-4-2 formation, with Messi and Lautaro leading the line and Emi Martinez protecting the goal. The La Albiceleste midfield is expected to consist of Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ángel Di María.
Di María's sole goal helped his team defeat Brazil in Copa America 2021 as they claimed their first international title in 28 years. Scaloni stated that the final against Colombia would be Di Maria's last match in Argentina's jersey.
Colombia is expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Luis Diaz up front and James Rodriguez providing creativity from the midfield.