Messi, Yamal and a Sunday for the ages: Football's future collides with the present and past

The general theme of the three big sporting showdowns on Sunday has an air of the current king either battling with the prince or against the future heir. In London, it will be Novak Djokovic, tennis's men's GOAT by Major titles, against Carlos Alcaraz, owner of three Slams at 21.

In Berlin, Spain, one of Europe's great aristocrats in football, seek a record fourth crown at the Euros. Their opponents, England, aim for a first crown. Across the Atlantic, Argentina, with a win in the Copa America final, will have a record 16th title. If Colombia win, it will only be their second ever continental win. For Colombia, Luiz Diaz, the country's future, will have the support of James Rodriguez, the sport's current emperor. You can get a similar parallel for Argentina — Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Staying with Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, there is potentially a bigger passing of the crown moment. Five hours before Messi leads the famous sky blue of Argentina out onto Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Spain will walk out onto the Olympiastadion in Berlin. One of their 11 players will be Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old who has, during the course of the event, become one of the most famous teenagers on the planet.

If Messi, at 37, is in the December third week of his career, Yamal, 20 years his junior, is in the January of his life. Even their noises during the tournament is a reminder of where they are in, currently. "These are the last battles," Messi had said before the semifinal against Canada. Sometime before Spain's last 16 clash against Georgia, Yamal, then 16, had found out he had passed his 4th year ESO school exams (their equivalent of 10th standard in India).

Even on the field, it's become apparent that a baton is being handed over, the passing of a family heirloom from the patriarch to the next in line. If you were to plot the relative outputs of both Messi and Yamal with respect to their effectiveness over the last month, Messi's would be a dot, clustered together with most of the other players. Not a hindrance but nothing too extraordinary.