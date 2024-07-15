Southgate to take time to decide on future with England

BERLIN: Gareth Southgate said he needed time to reflect on whether he will continue as England manager after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions have now lost consecutive European Championship finals after missing out on penalties to Italy on home soil three years ago.

Southgate, who contract expires at the end of the year, also led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the quarter-finals four years later in Qatar.

But he has not been able to end his nation's long wait for major tournament glory that stretches back to the 1966 World Cup.

"I need to have those conversations with important people behind the scenes and obviously I can't discuss that publicly first," said Southgate on what his future holds.

"Without a doubt, England have got some fabulous young players and even the young ones now have got a lot of experience of tournaments.”

"Many from this squad are going to be around in two, four, six, eight years' time. We have now been consistently back in the matches that matter, so it's the last step that we haven't been able to do."

Despite reaching a first-ever major tournament final on foreign soil, England never managed to live up to their hype before the competition as pre-tournament favourites.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were a shadow of the players that shone for their club sides last season.