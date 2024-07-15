Thomas Muller announces retirement from International football following Euro 2024

BERLIN: Germany striker Thomas Müller said Monday he was retiring from international football after a disappointing Euro 2024 in which the host nation was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

"After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye," Müller said in a video statement announcing his decision.

Müller, who turns 35 in September, was a key member of the German team that won the 2014 World Cup.