Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager following Euro 2024 defeat

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday he was resigning as England manager, two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," Southgate said in a statement.

Names immediately bandied around as 53-year-old Southgate's successor are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and two former Chelsea handlers, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said Southgate had "made the impossible job possible".

Southgate took over in 2016 when England's fortunes were at a low ebb, having exited the Euros after a defeat to Iceland and then Sam Allardyce had to resign over a scandal.