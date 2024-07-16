India’s Manisha Kalyan joins Greek top-division club PAOK

The first-ever footballer from India to play in the UEFA Champions League has joined Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki. Manisha Kalyan who created history by joining Cyprus club Apollon Ladies has transferred to the Greek heavyweights after scoring 14 goals in 36 appearances.

The Greek club has won the domestic league a record 19 times.

Kalyan was crucial in Apollon Ladies’ campaign in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons when they won the Cypriot first division back to back.

The 22-year-old forward has made 36 appearances for the Indian women’s national team during which she found the back of the net nine times.

Before playing for the national women’s team, Kalyan had represented India in U-17, U-18 and U-19 as well. She also won the 2020-21 AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year and 2022-23 AIFF Women’s Player of the Year.