French federation files complaint after 'racist and discriminatory remarks' by Argentina players

PARIS: The French soccer federation pledged Tuesday to file a complaint with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks" by Argentina players in post-match chants about France's team after their Copa America title win.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

One of Fernandez's Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina team video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it "uninhibited racism."

Fofana, who has family ties to Ivory Coast, is among several French players who are Black in the Chelsea first-team squad.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

"Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French soccer federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team," the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game's politics.

FIFA could not immediately confirm Tuesday if the French complaint had been filed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said soccer and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.