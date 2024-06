Real Madrid defy Dortmund to win 15th Champions League

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Real Madrid withstood a Borussia Dortmund barrage to win the Champions League for a 15th time as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior struck late in a 2-0 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Right-back Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos' corner on 74 minutes before Vinicius fired home to extend the Spanish giants' record as the most successful club in Champions League history.

Madrid have now won their last nine European Cup finals and won the competition six times in the last 11 seasons.

However, not for the first time in that run, they had to rely on some good fortune as underdogs Dortmund were left to bitterly regret not making the most of their first-half chances.

Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post and Karim Adeyemi failed to convert a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid, though, always seem to find a way in Europe's elite competition and made more history in London.

"They left us alive with the game level and in the second half we started to play better," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"This squad leaves me very satisfied because we don't always play our best but we never give up."

Carvajal, Kroos, Nacho and Luka Modric joined Real legend Paco Gento as the only players to win the European Cup six times.

Ancelotti also extended his record as the most successful coach in the competition's history with his fifth title.

A record number of more than 2,500 stewards were in place at Wembley with the authorities keen to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final three years ago when ticketless fans stormed the turnstiles.

But further questions over the security operation will be raised as three pitch invaders were able to enter the field in the opening minutes of the game, with one taking photos alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinicius.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been 53 arrests, including five for pitch invasions.