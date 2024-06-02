Turkish club Fenerbahce announces Jose Mourinho as its new coach

ISTANBUL: Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will be unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahce soccer club later Sunday, the club said.

Following days of strong indications that Mourinho was to take charge of the Istanbul club, Fenerbahce fc said in a post on social media platform X early Sunday that the Portuguese manager was to attend a ceremony at its Sukru Saracoglu ground.

“Saracoglu is waiting for its new coach Jose Mourinho and its great fans at 19.00!”

On Saturday night, Fenerbahce posted a video message from Mourinho, 61, in which he told Fenerbahce fans he would “see you tomorrow in Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together.”