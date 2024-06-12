Prosecutors call for Pogba, his brother and others to face trial in kidnap case

PARIS: French prosecutors called on Wednesday for six associates of Paul Pogba, including his brother, to face trial as part of the investigation into the alleged extortion and kidnapping of the French footballer, AFP has learned from a source involved in the case.

According to the indictments, which AFP has seen, five people close to former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Pogba are suspected of having "meticulously prepared" a meeting in the Paris suburbs on March 19, 2022.

The player, who has since been suspended for four years for doping, was kidnapped and held by two unidentified men who demanded he give them 13 million euros ($14 million), according to Paris prosecutors.

Pogba's brother Mathias was not present for that meeting but is suspected of having put pressure on his younger brother afterwards, "with the same determination to get (Paul Pogba) to hand over the money", according to prosecutors.

All have denied their guilt in the affair, claiming they were "victims" of armed robbers and that they were assaulted after Paul Pogba refused to pay.

Prosecutors called for the three childhood friends and two former acquaintances from the town where Pogba grew up in eastern Paris who were present on the night in question, to be tried for extortion, illegal restraint and criminal conspiracy.