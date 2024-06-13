Copa America: How to watch, schedule, betting favorites and more

The biggest soccer tournament in the Americas is about to land stateside.

The 48th edition of the Copa America will showcase the top talents from two continents in 14 venues across the US for nearly a month of competition. Ten CONMEBOL teams from South America and six CONCACAF teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will match up in an event most recently won in 2021 by Argentina and Lionel Messi, who is back for another run.

The US and its vast selection of world-class stadiums will host the Copa America for the second time after hosting the Centenario edition of the event in 2016. Argentina also reached that final in suburban New Jersey, but lost to Alexis Sánchez and Chile on penalties.

Before the first ball is kicked, here is how, where, and what to watch during the American soccer summer:

WHAT IS THE COPA AMERICA SCHEDULE?

The opening match is June 20 in Atlanta, where Argentina will take on Canada. The 16 teams will play in the group stage until July 2, with two matches almost every day. The quarterfinals are July 4-6 in Houston; Arlington, Texas; Las Vegas; and Glendale, Arizona. The semifinals are July 10 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, while the final is July 14 in sweltering Miami Gardens.

HOW DO I WATCH COPA AMERICA?

Fox Sports will spread its English-language coverage across four networks: FOX, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and Fubo. The opening match and most of the knockout-round matches will be on FS1, while the final will be on FOX. All 32 matches also will be on TUDN, Univision or UniMás with Spanish-language coverage.

WHO ARE THE BETTING FAVORITES FOR COPA AMERICA?

Argentina is the favorite to repeat at +175, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Brazil is right behind at +225, while Uruguay is the third choice at +500. The oddsmakers don’t rate the rest of the field highly, with Mexico and U.S. in fourth at an identical +1200 along with sleeper pick Colombia, which had played 22 consecutive unbeaten matches since February 2022 heading into its final warmup exhibition this month.