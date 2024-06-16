Kevin Campbell's last Instagram post was on health

Kevin Campbell, the former forward who played for Arsenal and Everton, has left a message on his Instagram. Said to be his final Instagram message, it was a reminder of the proverb, 'Health is Wealth.'

Kevin Campbell passed away on Saturday at the age of 54.

According to mirror.co.uk, Campbell's message - the most recent selfie he made public on his account - was posted in March 2023. Posing with products from a company who specialise in making healthy food and drink products, the legend posted: "I have got it thanks Earthborn Naturals. Health is Wealth."

Arsenal and Everton announced the death of Campbell on Saturday, with the London club saying in a post on X that he had died “after a short illness.”

Arsenal posted a statement on its website, detailing Campbell’s career.

“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54,” it began.