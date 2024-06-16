Kevin Campbell's last Instagram post was on health

Kevin Campbell, the former forward who played for Arsenal and Everton, has left a message on his Instagram. Said to be his final Instagram message, it was a reminder of the proverb, 'Health is Wealth.'
Kevin Campbell passed away on Saturday at the age of 54.
According to mirror.co.uk, Campbell's message - the most recent selfie he made public on his account - was posted in March 2023. Posing with products from a company who specialise in making healthy food and drink products, the legend posted: "I have got it thanks Earthborn Naturals. Health is Wealth."
Arsenal and Everton announced the death of Campbell on Saturday, with the London club saying in a post on X that he had died “after a short illness.”
Arsenal posted a statement on its website, detailing Campbell’s career.
“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54,” it began.
Everton said in a statement that the club is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the club’s most popular and much-loved former strikers.”
“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and huge fans’ favorite, Kevin was the Blues’ first Black captain and also an incredible person, as anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would know.”
“Kevin was always afforded the warmest of welcomes when he returned to Merseyside — and quite right, too,” Everton added. “He was a giant of a man, a fabulous footballer and he will be sorely missed by everyone fortunate enough to know him.”