Bellingham gets unconvincing England off to winning Euros start

GELSENKIRCHEN: Jude Bellingham got England's Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start but a 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen failed to dispel doubts over the Three Lions' quest to become European champions for the first time.

Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder's header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display.

But collectively England failed to match the standards Germany and Spain showed in romping to victory in their opening matches.

Expectations on England ahead of a major tournament have rarely ever been higher but they had won just one of their previous five matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match before jetting out to Germany.

Restored to full strength, it appeared all would be alright on the night for Gareth Southgate in a dominant start from the Euro 2020 finalists.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic hailed Bellingham as a future Ballon d'Or winner on the eve of the game and he put on a show to justify his status as arguably the world's best player on current form.

The 20-year-old played with the swagger of a newly-crowned Champions League winner as he had the Serbian midfield chasing shadows.

"I feel like in every game I can make an impact. I can decide a game," said Bellingham.

"It's a release for me to play football. It's my favourite thing in the world, so I don't feel any pressure when I go out there."

Bellingham also showed his physical prowess to open the scoring on 13 minutes.

He started the move before bursting into the box to meet Bukayo Saka's deflected cross with a powerful header into the top corner.