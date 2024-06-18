AIFF sacks head coach Igor Stimac

CHENNAI: Days after India lost to Qatar in their last World Cup qualifier, their head coach Igor Stimac has been sacked. The All India Football Federation has taken the decision after a virtual meeting on Sunday. The AIFF statement said that the decision was taken because of India’s disappointing World Cup qualification campaign.

India crashed out of the race to qualify after finishing third in their group after Kuwait beat Afghanistan to finish second. What really dashed India’s hope was a loss against Afghanistan at home. The team failed to beat Kuwait as well. Stimac was given an extension last month but he did not help the team improve.

“Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward. A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect," the AIFF said in a statement.

Stimac was appointed the coach in 2019 after Stephen Constantine.