Kylian Mbappé's nose injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany: Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.

An aerial head-on-shoulder collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso left Mbappé curled on the field with his nose bloodied and swollen late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena.

“I don’t have the elements in my hands,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “He didn’t get off lightly. It is still to be seen. I cannot at this stage give the answer (if he will be ruled out).”

Mbappé’s obvious pain following the incident prompted Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for urgent medical assistance.

“We’re worried to see Kylian leave the field like that,” France midfielder N’Golo Kante said. “We still don’t know what the situation is. ... We hope that it’s not too severe and that he’s back with us for the rest of the competition.”

Mbappé is France’s talisman and his injury likely struck fear in the hearts of fans.

Later he appeared to try to lighten the mood.

“Any ideas for masks?” he posted on X, likely acknowledging he will need some form of facial protection if he is to play on at the European Championship.

France’s best player, Mbappé is widely considered the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest global icon. Also, he will finally wear the famous white jersey of Real Madrid next season after joining as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.

He tried to play on against Austria, but quickly fell to the ground again, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from the opposition fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.

He was then booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

“He’s not doing well. He’s with the medical staff. His nose got badly hit that’s for sure.” Deschamps said. “We need to check, but it seems quite complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight.”