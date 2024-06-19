Musiala — football's starboy who chose Germany over England

CHENNAI: Whenever Jamal Musiala has done something of note over the last three years or so, a decade-old post does another round on Twitter. When a then 10-year-old Musiala was playing an age-group game in the UK, a poster had tweeted about the kid 'who is ludicrously good'. Nothing, perhaps, explains Musiala more than this.

He was so good from such a young age that he caught the eye at all youth levels. At 21, Musiala, like a few of the others, represents football's present as well as future.

Against Scotland on opening night, Musiala was all twinkle toes, nimble foot and gossamer touch. The way he combined with Florian Wirtz was a joy to behold as the hosts' attacking trident (Kai Havertz being the other) overwhelmed the Scots into submission before half-time.

What makes Musiala such a joy is his ability to take the ball in tight spaces — he's so good he can receive and turn inside a phone booth — and breeze past the opposition. The ball sticks to his feet as if there's some invisible adhesive at play. Consider this: Over the last year, he's in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (4.07), 92nd percentile for pass completion rate (82.7% per 90), 93rd percentile non-penalty goals (0.41 per 90) and in the 81st percentile for touches inside the box (6.02).

Granted, some of this may be skewed as these are numbers generated for club football (stats via fbref) but this is what Germany hopes he will become in the international game as well.