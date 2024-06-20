Dismay for football fans as Copa America unlikely to be telecast or streamed in India

Much to the disappointment of football fans across the country, the keenly-awaited Copa America 2024 is unlikely to be telecast or live-streamed in India.

The tournament features titans of football like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, but fans eager to watch Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Luis Suarez and other stars are set to miss out on the action.

With just hours to go before the tournament kicks off, there is no confirmation yet on the telecast or streaming. The first match between defending champions Argentina and Canada will begin at 5.30 am IST on June 21 (Friday).

The previous Copa America in 2021 had been telecast on the Sony network in India and was also live-streamed on the SonyLIV app. However, this time Sony has reportedly not acquired the rights.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their dismay and request networks to stream the tournament.