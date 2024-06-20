Euro 2024: Plan B for France after Mbappe’s injury

France boasts fearsome strength in depth but remains hugely reliant on Kylian Mbappe for inspiration and is now facing the prospect of being without their injured superstar for at least their next Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on Friday.

Captain Mbappe is recovering from a broken nose suffered in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria in Düsseldorf in their opening match of the tournament.

The new Real Madrid signing, who forced the own goal by Maximilian Wöber which decided the game, was badly hurt in a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso and had to be replaced by Olivier Giroud.