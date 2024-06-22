Euro 2024: Scotland in shot at history against Hungary

STUTTGART: History awaits Scotland if they can beat Hungary on Sunday and potentially seal qualification for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2024.

In 11 previous attempts, at eight World Cups and three Euros, Scotland have always fallen at the group stage.

A familiar early exit looked on the cards when Steve Clarke's men suffered an opening night humiliation at the hands of hosts Germany.

However, a battling 1-1 draw against Switzerland has re-instilled belief and kept dreams of qualification alive.

Victory would not guarantee progress but would almost certainly be enough either for second place in Group A or to be one of the four best third-placed sides who reach the last 16.

Clarke said before a ball was kicked in Germany that he was targeting four points.

A clash with Hungary, who have lost their two opening games, appears to offer Scotland's best chance of a first win at a major tournament since 1996.

However, the Hungarians know they also have to win and hope three points is enough to carry them through.

"When the draw was made you were probably targeting the last two games," said Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor.

“When you get a bad result, perspective goes out the window a little bit. It was probably the manner of the defeat the other night which made everyone feel a bit sore and not great.

"As footballers, you have to deal with that. You have to try to put it right. We made the first step of putting it right and we arrive into the game on Sunday now with belief that if we play equally as well, if not better, we give ourselves a right good chance."