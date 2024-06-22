'Kalyan only cares about himself': Stimac lashes out on AIFF chief

CHENNAI: Days after getting sacked as head coach, Igor Stimac made a scathing attack on All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and criticised the federation's policies as well.

During an interaction on social media that went on for close to two hours, Stimac said that if Indian football wants to prosper, they should get rid of Chaubey. The former head coach also said that there was a complete breakdown of trust between him and the AIFF officials and he was enmeshed in a maze of false promises and lies.

"If Indian football wants to do well, Kalyan must leave," he said. "Kalyan only cares about himself (being popular) — recent media meets shows that. You say he is a politician, no one knows him even in Kolkata. We need someone strong, influential and with backing to lead Indian football."

Stimac said that India needs someone strong and influential to lead the sport. He said that Kalyan's priority is not football and the two never shared a good working relationship. "Kalyan's priority is to increase clicks on social media and get photographed with famous players instead of thinking about the well-being of Indian football," he said.

Stimac also said the people in the football house do not know anything about the sport. "The AIFF people don't know how to run a football house. They only care about power," he said.

Stimac was sacked on Monday after India failed to qualify for the third round in World Cup qualifiers. The coach, however, said that despite his contract running till 2026, he would have gone anyway. "I decided to leave my position even if we qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers because it was impossible for me to keep going this way without proper support," he said, adding that the players knew about this.