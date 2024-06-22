Zippy & more dangerous, Spain 2.0 to the fore

What's most remarkable about this revolution is the identity of some of the key players in this system — 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and 21-year-old Nico Williams. Both of them have showed maturity beyond their years. Against the wily Italians, who are the defending champions, on Thursday night, both Yamal and Williams constantly showed for the ball before driving at the defence like seasoned wingers.

From the left wing, Williams created four chances in the 78 minutes he was on, the most by any player in the game. By the time his work was done for the night, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, nine years Williams' senior, was already tired of chasing the Spaniard's shadow.

He started tormenting the Napoli defender as early as the third minute when he drove down the left-hand side before clipping the ball into a no man's land in the Italy box. An onrushing Pedri could have opened the scoring but his header was within Gianluigi Donnarumma's reach.

In past Euros, this particular match (Spain and Italy have faced each other at least once in every edition from 2008) has tended to follow a familiar heartbeat of choreographed passes, patient play and, generally, creative midfielders assuming wide positions to provide notional width.

Not this time. If Williams was tormenting Di Lorenzo on the left, Yamal was going through his box of tricks on the right. Adept at cutting on his favoured left foot or beating his man on the outside, both wingers created multiple chances. Defenders hate the sight of somebody running towards them at pace and, right now, there's nobody better at it than these two. Immediately after the game, OptaJoe, the statistics company, had posted: "The only player who's made more successful dribbles than Nico Williams (6) at so far is teammate Lamine Yamal (7)."

In the end, the only thing that flattered Italy was the final result: a 0-1 loss (on xG, it was 2.02 v. 0.16). On the evidence of this Spain performance, that potential quarterfinal meeting with Germany could decide the winners.

At some level, there couldn't be better opponents to ring in this style of play for Germany. Against the same opponents in the 2008 Euro final, Spain won 1-0 with as many as six playmakers used in the final (they had no out and out winger).

Sixteen years later, they can repeat their triumph. This time, they can do it with a different set of ethos.